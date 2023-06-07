The FAW National Leagues Board have today (6 June) confirmed the composition of the men’s National Leagues (tiers 1-3) for the 2023/24 season.
JD Cymru Premier (12): Aberystwyth Town, Bala Town, Barry Town United, Caernarfon Town, Cardiff Met University, Colwyn Bay, Connah’s Quay Nomads, Haverfordwest County, Newtown, Penybont, Pontypridd United, The New Saints
JD Cymru North (17): Airbus UK Broughton, Bangor 1876, Buckley Town, Caersws, Cefn Druids, Chirk AAA, Denbigh Town, Flint Town United, Gresford Athletic, Guilsfield, Holywell Town, Llandudno, Llanidloes Town, Mold Alexandra, Porthmadog, Prestatyn Town, Ruthin Town
JD Cymru South (16): Abergavenny Town, Abertillery Bluebirds, Afan Lido, Ammanford, Baglan Dragons, Briton Ferry Llansawel, Caerau Ely, Cambrian & Clydach Vale BGC, Carmarthen Town, Cwmbran Celtic, Goytre United, Llanelli Town, Llantwit Major, Pontardawe Town, Taffs Well, Trefelin BGC
Ardal North East (16): Barmouth & Dyffryn, Bow Street, Builth Wells, Cefn Albion, Dolgellau AA, Llansantffraid Village, Llandrindod Wells, Llanfair United, Llangollen Town, Llanrhaeadr-Ym-Mochnant, Llanuwchllyn, Penrhyncoch, Penycae, Radnor Valley, Rhos Aelwyd, Welshpool Town
Ardal North West (16): Bethesda Athletic, Brickfield Rangers, Conwy Borough, CPD Llannefydd, CPD Pwllheli, CPD Y Rhyl 1879, CPD Y Felinheli, Flint Mountain, Hawarden Rangers, Holyhead Hotspur, Llangefni Town, Llanrwst United, Llay Miners Welfare, Nantlle Vale, Saltney Town, St Asaph City
Ardal South East (16): Aberbargoed Buds, Abercarn United, Blaenavon Blues, Brecon Corries, Caldicot Town, Hay St Marys, Chepstow Town, Goytre, Lliswerry, Newport City, Risca United, Treharris Athletic Western, Tredegar Town, Treowen Stars, Trethomas Bluebirds, Undy
Ardal South West (16): AFC Llwydcoed, Cardiff Corinthians, Cardiff Draconians, Cefn Cribwr, Canton Liberal, Mumbles Rangers, Penydarren BGC, Morriston Town, Pontyclun, Port Talbot Town, Seven Sisters Onllwyn, South Gower, Swansea University, Penrhiwceiber Rangers, Ynyshir Albions, Ynysygerwn