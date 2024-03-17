A MINUTE’S silence was held before Llechryd Reserves’ game on Saturday to honour one of the club’s under 16s players, Llŷr Davies, a pupil at Ysgol Bro Teifi in Llandysul.
He died following an incident at a property in the Efailwen area, Clunderwen, reportedly involving a dumper truck.
The club posted: “Llŷr Davies was a lovable boy and a friend to everyone.
“The club extends its deepest sympathies to the family and all his friends.”
Llechryd Reserves ran out comfortable 4-0 winners in the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division Two clash against their visiting Ffostrasol counterparts.
Teenager Osian James set the tone with the opening goal on 12 minutes and the 16-year-old showed great composure to slot home a penalty midway through the half.
Alfie Bellars added a third on the stroke of half time before James capped a fine individual performance with his hat-trick strike in the closing stages.
A Rhydian Owens double saw Aberporth to a 2-1 against visitors Aberaeron Reserves who replied through Gavin Roberts.
Felinfach moved closer to Division One leaders Ffostrasol with a 3-1 win at mid-table Crannog.
After sealing their spot in the final of the Ceredigion League Cup in midweek, Felin made a strong start on Saturday with a Rhys Williams goal in the second minute.
But, despite bossing proceedings, they had to wait until the second half for further reward when Rhodri Gregson and Osian Kersey made sure of the points. Andrii Solyliak pulled one back for the hosts but it was too little too late.
Division One pacesetters Ffostrasol, whose Dai Dynamo Davies Memorial Cup clash against Newcastle Emlyn at Parc Troedyrhiw was called off due to a waterlogged pitch, are still five points clear.
Third placed Cardigan Town eased to a 5-1 win against bottom-of-the-table New Quay who battled well throughout.
John Lumb and Llion Williams gave the hosts a two-goal buffer at the break and they doubled their advantage with goals by substitutes James Evans and Callum Davies in the second half.
Charles Harvey netted a consolation for the visitors in the 89th minute but there was still time for Cardigan to add to their tally, substitute Joost Burki getting on the scoresheet moments later.
Llandysul beat Pencader United by the odd goal in five in Division Two after the hosts twice took the lead.
Alfie Morgan gave United a sixth minute lead but Osian Mason-Evans equalised on the half hour with his 11th goal of the campaign.
Morgan restored the home side’s lead from the penalty spot on 36 minutes but, not to be outdone, Mason Evans bagged his brace in first half stoppage time.
It was anybody’s game after the turnaround but Osian Wlliams’ strike on 82 minutes proved decisive.