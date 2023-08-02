Missed chances in the first half proved costly for Dolgellau as visitors Llandrindod fought back to seal a 2-1 win.
Dolgellau 1 Llandrindod 2, Welsh Cup qualifying round one
The Wasps had much the better of the opening stanza and created numerous goalscoring opportunities.
Gerwyn Williams scored after 38 minutes on his return to the Marian after a spell with tier two Porthmadog, but it wasn’t enough as Samed De Groot and Thomas Durant punished Dolgellau twice early in the second half.
Despite a strong shout for a penalty and a full stretched save to keep out debutant Euron Roberts’ header, Dol struggled to get back into the game.