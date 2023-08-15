A GOAL in the fourth minute of added time denied Turfs the win after a hugely entertaining MMP Central Wales League South game against Rhayader in front of a sizeable crowd at Tregaron on Saturday,
The first half was totally dominated by Rhayader who blew the hosts away with unanswered goals by Ryan Addison, Kai Evans, and Jack Clarke.
It was looking bleak for the Turfs but an early reply by Liam Jones gave them a glimmer of hope and the confidence to play a thrilling second half of football.
Ryan Davies reduced the deficit further moments later and it was all even when Josh Davies fired past Rhayader keeper Eifion Price on 70 minutes.
Mission improbable seemed to be on the cards when Ryan Davies put them ahead on 83 minutes but there was a sting in the tale when defender Keegan Bradley scored from a free kick in the 94th minute to equalise for Rhayader and end an astonishing game.
Goals by Dylan Owen and player manager Callum Page secured an under-strength Machynlleth’s first win of the campaign as they beat hosts Knighton Town 2-1.
Luke Boundford’s 75th minute strike gave Presteigne St Andrew a 1-0 win against bottom-of-the-table Penybont.