BARMOUTH suffered a heavy MMP Central Wales North 5-1 defeat at Four Crosses but the final scoreline didn’t tell the story of the game as the Magpies competed well for long periods.
Archie Burton gave the fifth placed side the lead on the half hour but the visitors struck back to equalise through Williams Jones.
Barmouth, who announced the return of three player last week – Billy Jones and David Lloyd from Dolgellau and Rhys Clarke from Tywyn Bryncrug – were giving as good as they got but the hosts finished strongly with goals by Ben Simms, Max Thomas, Rob Weir and Will Howard.
Other results: Abermule 4 Forden United 1; Bishops Castle 1 Kerry 7, Llanfyllin Town 1 Trewern United 6; Meifod 0 Waterloo Rovers 5