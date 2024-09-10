CYMRU’S new era under Craig Bellamy is off to a positive start with a new attacking brand of football with players given freedom to express themselves and play on the front foot.
The Red Wall were impressed by what they saw as Türkiye were outplayed at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday evening.
Despite the lack of goals in the game, the hosts produced some fluid, eye-catching football with fresh patterns of play and intensity without forcing visiting keeper Mert Günok too many problems.
Bellamy described his side’s performance as “outstanding” but stated “this is the worst we’re going to be”.
He added: “The more we learn and spend time together, the final details. It’s such a good start but there’s so much more to come from this team.”
The Wales faithful who made the difficult trip to Montenegro for Monday’s second Nation’s League run-out didn’t have to wait long to celebrate as Kieffer Moore and Harry Wilson put the visitors two goals ahead inside three minutes.
Played in impossible conditions with non-stop driving, torrential rain, the home side can count themselves unlucky not to have taken something from the game having created a number of chance before Driton Camaj pulled one back in the second half.
Moore missed a gilt-edged chance to make it 3-0 for Cymru in the second half but Bellamy’s men held off a late charge by the hosts to pick up three valuable points.
A delighted Bellamy explained: “These are the toughest conditions I’ve been in.
“I’m extremely proud. I love this group, I really do.
“We saw after five minutes the pitch tore up and then it becomes about who can win the battle.
“It was close at times. It was a boxing match.
“There were two teams on their feet and we came out on top. Sometimes you take more pride from these wins.”