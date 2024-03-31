MONTGOMERY Town lifted the prestigious Emrys Morgan Cup for the first time in their history following a 5-3 victory over Waterloo Rovers in the Good Friday final at Latham Park.
The Clostanymur club had reached the final on one previous occasion when they faced Llandrindod Wells back in the 2009/10 campaign, but were defeated 1-0 by the Spa Men at Latham Park.
The Canaries broke the deadlock in the sixth minute of this season's final when Tom Evans shifted the ball on to his right foot and fired a 25-yard rocket into the top corner of the net.
Montgomery Town were buoyed by the early goal and dominated the early proceedings as Thomas Halliday cut inside from off the left flank five minutes after the opening goal but could only direct his strike straight at goalkeeper Jack Williams from the edge of the penalty area.
Waterloo Rovers had their moments on the break during the opening quarter of the final as Tom Ellis' 20-yard drive was saved by Jake Baker in the Canaries' goal.
Montgomery Town looked to build upon their early goal as Ryan Davies fired wide from the edge of the penalty area in the 21st minute before Jack Williams saw his effort fumbled behind for a corner by his namesake less than 60 seconds later.
Rovers' Matthew Brasenell saw his 28th minute effort from the edge of the penalty area directed straight at Baker before their opponents went down the other end of the pitch just a minute later when Halliday saw his near post effort blocked.
The Welshpool club levelled the scores in the 33rd minute when Owain Richards' deflected cross from out on the right flank deceived Baker and found its way into the far corner of the net.
Waterloo Rovers went ahead four minutes later when Henry Watkins found the corner of the net from the edge of the penalty area after a free-kick was only partially cleared by the Canaries' defence.
Rovers were reduced to 10 players in the 42nd minute after Jack Williams was shown a red card by referee Steve Bradford for handling the ball outside of the penalty area.
Tom Evans' subsequent free-kick following the incident was deflected behind for a corner.
The Clostanymur outfit equalised in the fifth minute of stoppage time when Halliday latched on to a Ryan Davies through ball before lifting the ball over the advancing over replacement goalkeeper Ian Macleod.
There was all to play for as the two teams headed back to the changing rooms at half-time but Montgomery Town knew they would have a player advantage for 45 minutes and facing a Waterloo Rovers team without a recognised goalkeeper.
The Canaries looked to build upon that advantage as Harry Ellis saw his 50th minute effort from the edge of the penalty area saved by Macleod before Jack Williams was unable to keep his 20 yard drive under the crossbar three minutes later.
The Welshpool club replied in the 58th minute when Henry Watkins' 25 yard free-kick was saved by Baker before Jack Williams went close from a similar set-piece six minutes later at the opposite end of the pitch.
Waterloo Rovers were reduced to nine players in the 71st minute after Owain Richards was shown his second yellow card within the space of three minutes by Steve Bradford having tripped an opponent.
Montgomery Town regained the lead four minutes later when Evans netted his second of the afternoon after finding the top corner of the net from just outside the penalty area.
The Maesydre men nearly equalised within a minute of the restart but Ellis was denied by the legs of Baker after being played through on goal.
The Canaries doubled their advantage in the 82nd minute after Jack Williams lobbed the Rovers custodian from the edge of the penalty area before the Welshpool club responded courtesy of Brasenell immediately after the restart to create an exciting finale to this epic match.
Tom Evans was denied a cup final hat-trick after his close-range effort was saved by Macloed from an 86th minute corner.
However, the Canaries sealed victory in the second minute of stoppage when Williams netted his second goal of this entertaining final after the Waterloo Rovers defence was unable to clear the ball from the penalty area.
Montgomery Town captain Aled Davies received the trophy from FAW Council member Wyn Lewis following the final whistle to begin the celebrations amongst his team mates and supporters.