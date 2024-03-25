NANTLLE Vale Reserves tightened their grip on the FAW Reserves League North Tier 3 title with a hard-fought 2-1 victory at rivals Flint Mountian Reserves.
Vale extended their lead at the top of the table to 11 points but Flint have three games in hand.
With a lot on the table it was a pretty cagey first half with both sides struggling to create clear-cut openings.
It continued in the same fashion after the turnaround but the visitors came up with the goods with two goals in seven minutes by Aaron Mansell and Cian Dafydd.
That floored Flint briefly but they reduced the arrears through Tom Harrison with six minutes to go to set up a tense finale for Vale.
But the Maes Dulyn side held on to what could be a decisive three points come the end of the season.
Pwllheli Reserves suffered a bad day at the office as they were beaten 5-2 at Rhos Aelwyd Reserves.
The hosts led 2-1 at the break thanks to Carwyn Davies and Iwan Lloyd after Jordan Roberts had equalised for Pwllheli.
Davies, with his second, Lee Hanmer and Rian Molyneux took Rhos to 5-1 before Iwan Roberts-Jones pulled one back for Pwll.
Other results: Brickfield 3 Saltney 2; Llangefni 2 Llay Welfare 0; Llangollen 2 Conwy 2; Llanrwst 4 Cefn Albion 0; St Asaph 3 Hawarden 3.