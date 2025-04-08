NANTLLE Vale beat Menai Bridge Tigers 5-0 in the Ardal North West on Saturday in what was a fitting tribute to Ger ‘Siops’ Jones, a big supporter of the club, who passed away earlier in the week.
A minute’s applause was held before the match to honour the former Porthmadog FC captain and Ysgol Llanllyfni headteacher.
An emotional afternoon was capped when his son, Vale’s skipper Math, scored in first half stoppage time.
He was joined on the scoresheet by Ashley Owen, Kevin Lloyd and Sion Jones with Joshua Pugh also scoring a late own goal.
Ashley Ainsworth scored a late equaliser for Pwllheli against visitors Llannefydd who took the lead through Llion Morris on 73 minutes.