Haverfordwest County 1 Aberystwyth Town 0
JD Cymru Premier
ABER Town suffered a narrow defeat at the Bridge Meadow on New Year’s Day, as Dan Hawkins’ header on 39 minutes was enough to earn all three points for Haverfordwest County.
The Black and Greens went close through Niall Flint and Ben Davies but couldn’t find the breakthrough.
A large crowd turned up for the reopening of Bridge Meadow Stadium, newly fitted with a 3G pitch, and the hosts were soon threatening with Dave Jones needing to pull off a super save early on to deny Kyle Kenniford, however minutes later a mix up at the back for the hosts saw Flint sneaking in down the left, but his low effort was touched round the corner by Zac Jones.
Jacob Owen then crossed for Ben Fawcett to head goal bound, only for Jones to tip over with another great save.
The hosts were dominating possession but were otherwise restricted to wild efforts off target from distance, and at the other end Flint’s cross was parried to Rico Patterson who touched the ball over the bar.
Flint saw another low shot saved by Jones, then County earned a free kick 30 yards out, and when Corey Shephard’s attempt rebounded off the crossbar, Hawkins reacted quickest to nod the ball in at the far post for a vital goal in a tight game.
After the break Haverfordwest created more half chances: Hawkins headed straight at Jones, Alaric Jones sent in a testing left wing cross which somehow evaded everyone, Fawcett and Hawkins had attempts blocked, and Aber defended well to stay in the game for a final push as the game came to aa close.
Into the last ten minutes the game opened up as sub Tom Mason chipped the ball past the post before clearing a cross from Greg Walters off the line minutes later.
Then the excellent Patterson picked out John Owen, who pulled off a Cruyff turn before sending in a killer cross which was desperately cleared off the line by Rhys Abbruzese.
From the resulting corner Flint picked out Ben Davies, whose header went agonisingly wide.
In Injury time Aber were refused a penalty as Flint fell in the box, then Walters fired a late salvo wide and County had held on for a win in a game which Aber could well have drawn.
The result will be disappointing for Antonio Corbisiero’s men but they did well to make a good game of this, away as they were to the third placed team and the best defence in the Cymru Premier.
Next up for the Seasiders is the vital home game against Briton Ferry Llansawel on Saturday, 11 January with a 12.45pm kick off.