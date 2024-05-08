“The rally is a long one – lots of mileage under the belt for the British Championship, but I‘m not just here for testing – I want to win this rally – it’s a real bucket list thing for me and I want to come away with my lead in the National Asphalt Championship too. I am under no illusion, I haven’t been here recently – so it will be a challenge and I relish it. There are some good drivers here – with four or five potential winners – so it’s going to be a real ding, dong fight from the word go.”