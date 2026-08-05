PROMOTED Nefyn United made an impressive start to life in the Ardal North West with a commanding 4-1 victory over Bethesda Athletic at Cae'r Delyn on Tuesday evening.
Fresh from Saturday's 3-0 FAW Amateur Trophy win over NFA, the Penwaig carried that momentum into their league opener, although they were handed an early scare when Benn Lundstram fired the visitors in front after just four minutes.
Nefyn responded well and were back on level terms on 18 minutes through 17-year-old Deio Jones. The hosts continued to dominate proceedings and deservedly took the lead five minutes before the break when Zac Pike found the net.
The home side remained in control after the interval and wrapped up an excellent opening-night performance with further goals from substitutes Tomos Huw and Noa Griffith, sealing a convincing 4-1 success.
Nefyn will look to make it three wins from three matches when they travel to Penmaenmawr Phoenix on Saturday for another test in the league.
Phoenix were edged out 3-2 by Pwllheli in an entertaining contest at Cae Sling on Tuesday. The hosts struck twice in the space of four first-half minutes through Jay Sutton to put themselves firmly in control.
Pwllheli hit back just before the interval when Cian Pritchard reduced the deficit, and they drew level seven minutes into the second half as Deio Williams finished after good work by skipper Josua Jones.
Momentum was in Pwllheli’s favour and they regained the initiative when Marcus Banks netted the decisive goal on 71 minutes following another excellent contribution from Pritchard.
Pwllheli will also be looking to maintain their 100 per cent record when they head to Kinmel Bay on Saturday after beating Llanfairfechan Town 3-1 in the FAW Amateur Trophy on opening day.
Elsewhere, Connah's Quay Town beat Kinmel Bay 2-0, NFA and Llanrwst United shared a 2-2 draw, Mynydd Isa defeated Llay Welfare 3-0, while Broughton United and Llannefydd drew 1-1. Prestatyn Town overcame Felinheli 2-0 and Trearddur Bay secured an impressive 4-2 victory at Llangefni Town.
FIXTURES:
Saturday, 8 August: Llannefydd v Felinheli; Kinmel Bay v Pwllheli; Llangefni Town v Prestatyn Town; Mynydd Isa v Llanrwst United; Penmaenmawr Phoenix v Nefyn United; Trearddur Bay v Broughton United.
Sunday, 9 August: Bethesda Athletic v Llay Welfare
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