AFTER a lengthy spell without a game, Nefyn were a bit rusty but showed grit and determination to notch a hard-fought win against third-placed Gwalchmai.
There was little between the two sides at a windswept Cae’r Delyn on Saturday with both sides struggling to create clear-cut openings in the first half.
The match followed the same pattern after the turnaround and seemed destined to end in a deadlock with the 90 minutes having been played but Dafydd Jones stole the limelight with a 92nd minute winner.
Penrhyndeudraeth may have lost 3-1 but put up a spirited display against second-placed Menai Bridge Tigers.
The islanders shaded the first half thanks to an early strike by Callum Graves.
Dean Redmond extended their advantage in the 51st minute and they were three to the good when Kevin Frazer beat home keeper Iwan Davies in the 75th.
Credit to the Cocklemen, they kept going and were rewarded with a late consolation goal by Callum Jones.
Penrhyndeudraeth are looking for a new manager for next season following Riccardo Pellegrino’s decision to step down recently.
Previous experience of managing/coaching at Tier 4 level (or higher) would be an advantage, although not essential.
All those wishing to express an interest in the post should contact a club official or email [email protected]