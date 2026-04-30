SIX Grŵp Llandrillo Menai rising stars played a pivotal role in the 2026 SAFIB Centenary Shield international football competition.
A 3-1 win against the Republic of Ireland on 23 April saw the Welsh Schools under 18s team achieve a grand slam – winning all of their fixtures and lifting the Shield for Wales for the third time in five years.
Three students from Coleg Merion-Dwyfor formed part of the squad - Charlie Griffith (Level 3 Sport), Osian Morris (Level 3 Engineering) and Owen Roberts (Level 3 Sport) - plus Coleg Llandrillo’s Sam Parry (Level 3 Spor) and Cai Roberts (Level 3 Sport), and Deian Andrews (Engineering and Construction), from Coleg Menai.
All six of the Grŵp Llandrillo Menai Football Academy students played in the final match of the competition against the Republic of Ireland at Llandudno Football Club, winning the Centenary Shield for Wales.
The road to the Shield wasn’t without its challenges – the final fixture against the Republic of Ireland was originally supposed to be the Welsh team’s first match of the competition, but it was postponed due to high winds.
The team rallied and went on to net success against Scotland and Northern Ireland, making it a hat-trick with their final outing on home turf.
Grŵp Llandrillo Menai students scored two of the team’s three goals in the last game of the competition. In the first 11 minutes of play, Charlie Griffith powered Wales into the lead with the first goal of the match. Followed by Owen Roberts, who got the chance for glory with a goal near the end of the second half, edging the Welsh side ahead again after an equalizer from Ireland.
Over the previous months, the six students trained hard for their matches.
They travelled to Scotland and Northern Ireland for their away games.
The team’s manger and Coleg Menai tutor and football coach, Marc Lloyd Williams said: “It’s a remarkable achievement by all of the students.
“To have a third of the squad from Grŵp Llandrillo Menai is a testament to the pathway we provide within the Grŵp for students to combine their education with elite sport.
“I can’t thank all the lads enough for all their effort and the dedication they have shown over the season.
“They’ve shown up to every training session, home or away, and also kept up with their studies in college
“To win the Centenary Shield for the third time in five years is unbelievable.
“Having played for the squad myself many moons ago, it's just fantastic.
“The Republic of Ireland were the best side we’ve played today in the tournament, so I have huge respect for them.”
The Grŵp’s Sport Academies give students the chance to fulfil their sporting potential whilst also achieving academic success. You can choose to play football or rugby alongside any vocational course. This means that you don't have to choose between getting qualifications and playing and training in a sport that you love – you can do both.
The academies also provide you with opportunities to be selected to play at regional and national level, so you can realise your full potential.
Visit their website and discover the range of courses the Grŵp offers: https://www.gllm.ac.uk/courses/sport-and-outdoor-education.
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