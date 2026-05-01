ELFYN Evans heads to Rally de Portugal on 7-10 May aiming to extend both his championship lead and Toyota Gazoo Racing’s unbeaten start to the 2026 World Rally Championship season.
The Dolgellau driver currently tops the drivers’ standings, holding a narrow two-point advantage over team-mate Takamoto Katsuta after finishing second at Rally Islas Canarias. That event saw Toyota lock out the top four positions, underlining their dominance and extending their manufacturers’ lead.
Portugal marks a return to gravel after the asphalt roads of Gran Canaria, presenting a very different challenge. Conditions are expected to be demanding, with stages that begin soft and sandy before becoming rough and rutted on later passes. Road position is likely to be a key factor, with Evans set to run first on the stages as championship leader.
Despite that disadvantage, Evans has proven form in Portugal, having taken victory there in 2021.
Based around Porto, the rally begins with a shakedown on Wednesday before starting in Coimbra on Thursday. Crews then tackle a mix of classic gravel stages, including the Arganil tests on Friday and a long Saturday loop north-east of Porto. The rally concludes on Sunday with the iconic Fafe stage, which hosts the deciding Power Stage.
Evans said: “We took a good haul of points away from the end of Rally Islas Canarias which was positive for the championship, even if it does mean we need to open the road again in Portugal this year.
“Usually it’s an event where the road position is a factor, but we’ve run first there a few times now over recent years, so it’s nothing we’re not used to or prepared for.
“Regardless of the conditions, we will just focus on trying to do the best job we can and keep trying to score good points.”
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