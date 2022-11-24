Nefyn knocked out of FAW Amateur Trophy after tense penalty shoot-out
NEFYN are out of the Amateur Trophy after an extended penalty shoot-out which South Gower eventually won 11-10.
After their long journey to Pen Llŷn, the West Wales Premier side got off to the worst possible start when the unfortunate Jason Heath turned the ball into the back of his own net.
The score remained at 1-0 with both sides evenly matched until Bruno Morris fired in an equaliser with two minutes to go.
The shoot-out was a tense affair but, with the score at 10-10, Heath made up for his earlier own-goal blunder by converting the decisive spot kick past home keeper Tristan Harrison.
Round 4 results: Aberffraw 1 Nantlle Vale 3; AFC Llwydcoed 0 Llandrindod Wells 2; Bangor 1876 4 Llay Welfare 1; Bethesda Athletic 2 Penydarren BGC 5; Bridgend Street 2 Cefn Cribwr 1; Caerau Ely 0 Cardiff Corinthians 2; Denbigh Town 6 Rockspur 1; Ely Rangers 2 Aberfan 7; Hakin United 5 Trearddur Bay 0; Llansantffraid 1 Penlan 0; Mochdre Sports 0 Llanberis 2; Pill 4 Welshpool Town 2; RTB Ebbw Vale 1 Rhos Aelwyd 2; Trethomas Bluebirds 4 Undy Athletic 1
