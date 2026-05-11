PWLLHELI signed off their Ardal North West campaign with a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Trearddur Bay on Saturday.
Sion Roberts continued his impressive form since joining from Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs, giving the visitors the lead on 30 minutes after good work from Cian Pritchard.
The 19-year-old doubled his tally on the hour mark, combining neatly with Josua Jones to score his eighth goal in just 10 appearances for the club.
He scored 13 goals for the Quarrymen before making the move.
Trearddur Bay responded late on, with Jay Gibbs pulling a goal back 13 minutes from time, but Chris Jones’ side held firm to claim a deserved win.
Elsewhere, Llannefydd secured a 3-1 victory over visitors Mynydd Isa, with goals from Tomos Salisbury, Gwion Owen and Tomos Edwards. James Beck netted a consolation for the visitors.
The season concludes on Saturday, when Llangefni Town host Llannefydd at Cae Bob Parry.
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