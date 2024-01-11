NEFYN Unedig moved to within four points of North Wales Coast West Premier leaders Gwalchmai with a 3-1 win against Pentraeth.
Ashley Davies gave the islanders the lead on 36 minutes but they were dealt a blow when Connor O’Neill was red carded early in the second half.
And hosts Nefyn made them pay with goals by Josh Piper, Elgan Pugh and Dylan Jones.
Penrhyndeudraeth were weld to a 1-1 stalemate by visitors Talysarn Celts after taking the lead through Gwion Davies on the stroke of half time. Garem Jones struck for the Celts to take a share of the spoils.
In Division One West, Blaenau Ffestiniog beat Mountain Rangers 2-0 with goals by Sion Roberts and Tomos Williams whilst Llanystumdwy beat Holyhead Town 4-3 thanks to Kyle Williams, James Hughes, Rob Parry and Sion Parry.