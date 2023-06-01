NEFYn United Reserve team manager Michael John Evans has stepped down from the role after narrowly losing out on the league title on the final day of the campaign.
But he will stay on with the Penwaig after accepting an offer to join the first team management.
He said: “ So my time with Nefyn Reserves is over for now.
“The last two seasons have been a massive learning curve for me and I’m so grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity to get a team together.
“Being in with a shout to win the league on the final day of the season in only our second season together was a huge achievement and one that will only make the lads stronger going forward with their careers.
“But playing all the games on Sundays and working Monday to Saturday is a massive commitment when you have such a young family and those precious times when they are young. You just have that doubt in the back that you are missing out. Even with all the support from Jamie Williams I’ve had it’s one where now I need that family time.”
He added: “I don’t feel it’s a stepping down but a stepping up as the club have asked me to become part of the first team management team with Steve and Alan which I’m honoured to be a part of.
“I would like to thank all the players that have played under me over the last two seasons and that they can take a little something with them into their careers.”