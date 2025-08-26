DOLGELLAU are through to the first round proper of the JD Welsh Cup a comfortable 6-0 win against Llanidloes at Cae Marian on Saturday.
For the second week running, Dol scored five first half goals to make the second halves of both games a formality, this time capped off with a clean sheet.
William Gruffydd set the ball rolling with the opener on three minutes, quickly followed by a second by Rob Evans.
Teenager Osian Morris scored his first goal since his return from injury on 13 minutes with Gruffydd and Dion James rubbing salt into the Daffs’ wounds before the break.
Gerwyn Williams brought up number six on the hour with Ioan Roberts picking up a third consecutive man-of-the-match award.
Pwllheli are also in the hat for next round’s draw after they beat visitors Knighton by the odd goal in seven.
It was honours even at 1-1 at the break after Kieran Dovey cancelled out Louis McFarlane’s early opener for the Rec hosts.
Shane Sutton gave the visitors an early second half lead but Pwllheli rallied with goals by Josua Jones (2) and Ashley Aisnworth.
Williams Shaw reduced the deficit on 90 minutes but it was too little too late.
First half goals by Tomi Evans (2) and Rhys Williams proved decisive for Nefyn United as they ran out 3-2 winners at Penmaenmawr Pheonix.
The hosts hit back through Williams Owen-Ford and Cody Williams after the break but Nefyn held on for the win.
