TYWYN Bryncrug are through to the second round of the Central Wales Challenge Cup after a solid performance at Machynlleth to run out 2-1 winners.
Aston Heath gave the visitors a slender on-goal lead at the break but the hosts drew level a couple of minutes into the second half through Calum Humphreys.
There was little to choose between the two teams but Ryan Dean netted a crucial second goal for Tywyn on 72 minutes and that’s the way it stayed.
Goals by Ioan Jones, Osian Simpson-Jones and Osian Williams saw Llanilar to a hard-fought 3-2 win against visitors Bont who hit back through Jordan Perry and Mat Thomas.
Results: Friday, 10 October – Machynlleth 1 Tywyn Bryncrug 2; Welshpool Town 5 Abermule 1. Saturday, 11 October – Llanfyllin Town 0 Waternloo Rovers 5; Llanilar 3 Bont 2; Llansantffraid Village 1 Carno 0; Montogomery Town 2 Berriew 3; Trewern United 0 Four Crosses 4.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.