Nantgaredig 14 Aberaeron 43
Admiral National League 4 West B
NANTGAREDIG was the venue for Aberaeron as they made the short journey aiming to protect their unbeaten start to the season, writes Parry Evans.
Always strong at home the hosts possess a strong forward eight and Aberaeron did well to soak up the early pressure.
Gaining parity they were rewarded when captain Morgan Llewelyn crossed for the first of their seven tries but the lead was shortlived with Nant gaining a converted try .
However any early tension was soon relieved as they dominated the majority of the first half minutes running in four unanswered scores as well as a penalty try.
Starting with a 50-22 by Rhodri Jenkins, flanker Wil Stone regained the lead with a well worked try and following the penalty try, it was the forwards that took the stage with a brace from prop Fin Webb and another from Wil Skyrme James.
Forced to defend their lines after the restart any possible reverse in fortunes was allayed as a strong break by Jenkins found outside half Steff Rees on his shoulder to extend the lead for Jenkins adding the conversion.
The hosts had the final say but the result was never in doubt. MOM Fin Webb. Remaining unbeaten, next up is the visit of Penclawdd on Saturday.
Gwylanod 43 Pembroke 28
Back on home ground the Gwylanod welcomed a strong Pembroke unit in a friendly encounter.
The hosts contained a mixture of experience and youth and the blend quickly set the scene with first half dominance that was crucial in the final reckoning.
Despite an early score by stalwart Tudur Jenkins converted by Mathew Harries Pembroke drew level but from that point the Seagulls crossed for a further three tries, through Hefin Williams, Dan Lintin, and Ifan Davies all converted by Steff D J Jones for a comfortable advantage at the break.
The second period was more evenly balanced with Pembroke registering three converted tries of their own.
After Jones had extended the lead with a try and conversion of his own they had to absorb late pressure but a late try by Llyr Davies and conversion and penalty by Dilwyn Harries made sure of a well deserved success.
MOM Ben Whiddett.
