Aberystwyth Town's JD Cymru Premier match away to Connah's Quay Nomads, postponed due to a waterlogged pitch on Saturday morning, has been rearranged for next Tuesday, 20 December, with a 7.45pm kick off.
The Black and Greens now face a busy schedule around the festive period, starting with a match at home to Penybont this Friday evening (kick off 8pm).
Aber's fixtures between now and the mid season split are as follows:
DECEMBER
Fri 16th PENYBONT (HOME) Ko 8pm
Tue 20th Connah’s Quay Nomads (Away) Ko 7.45pm
Fri 23rd Haverfordwest County (Away) Ko 7.45pm
Mon 26th NEWTOWN (HOME) KO 2.30pm
Fri 30th Newtown (Away) Ko 5.45pm
JANUARY
Fri 6th Flint Town United (Away) Ko 7.45pm
Sat 21st CAERNARFON TOWN (HOME) Ko 5.15pm