MAGNIFICENT New Quay fired seven goals past Llanboidy Reserves to lift the South Cards Cup on Friday.
Played at Ffostrasol’s Troedyrhiw Park, the Seasiders were dominant from the start with Steffan Williams grabbing the plaudits with a four-goal haul.
He was ably supported by Aaron McCarthy, Dylan Morgans and Glenn Baldwin.
Ifan Davies was unfortunate to turn the ball into the back of his own net to put Llanboidy level at 1-1 on 19 minutes with New Quay’s Oliver Edwards missing a penalty moments later.
Edwards had secured New Quay’s place in the final with the only goal of the game against Costcutter Ceredigion League division two title rivals Lampeter Town days earlier.