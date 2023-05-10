New Quay are through to the final of the South Cards Cup after they narrowly beat Lampeter Town 1-0 in the clash of the Division Two titans semi final at Parc Arthur last night.
First and second in the Costcutter Cerdigion League Division Two faced off for a chance to play against Llandboidy Reserves in the final on Friday evening and it did not disappoint.
The large crowd that had gathered were witness to an extremely entertaining, high intensity, end-to-end match full of quality and late drama.
The Mackerel Men felt they had a point to prove against a Lampeter side who had narrowly defeated them 2-1 earlier in the season and who held them to a 0-0 in the away fixture.
Lampeter are likely to pip New Quay to the Division Two title, needing only four points from their remaining two fixtures and are likely to go the entire season undefeated. It’s not over yet but with both teams being guaranteed of promotion, they’ll both be extremely strong additions to Division One next season.
The young New Quay were dominant in the first half and reaped their reward on 22 minutes when Ollie Edwards got on the end of a Steff Williams corner to make it 1-0.
Steff Williams then himself went close moments later but saw his effort frustratingly bounce into the ground and over the bar.
The defensive line of Kyle Crees, Jack Chetwynd, Ifan Davies and Ben Young were again outstanding and restricted Lampeter to very few chances but even then keeper Louis Jones had a blinder and made light work of them.
New Quay had several other chances to score but the first half ended 1-0.
New Quay were unlucky not to double their lead early in the second half with several chances going close or bouncing off the woodwork.
Even one goal would have taken the wind out of the Lampeter sails, but they are a quality, experienced, side and did not stop fighting to try and get the equaliser, themselves going close on several occasions in the second half – and twice having shots blocked on the line.
Lampeter had shouts for a penalty waved away late on in the game when New Quay defender Kyle Crees leaned into the ball with his chest to clear a cross from the box with suggestions that the ball struck his arm.
Attention now turns to the final against Llanboidy Reserves on Friday at Troedyrhiw Park, Ffostrasol (6.30pm) when New Quay will be competing for their first cup silverware since their Bay Cup victory in 2012/13.