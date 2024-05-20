NEWCASTLE Emlyn capped a fine season by winning the South Cards Cup final 2-0 against Pencader United on Saturday.
In front of a bumper crowd at Troedyrhiw Park, Emlyn scored a late goal in each half to secure the double after they were crowned Costcutter Ceredigion League Division Two champions.
Llywelyn James kept his cool to convert a penalty on the stroke of half time and Arthur Davies sealed the deal with a second goal on 88 minutes.
Delighted manager Chris Phillips said: “When I left Newcastle Emlyn as a player some 15+ years ago, I always remained a supporter of the club, checking their results on a Saturday evening ahead of any other club.
“So when I was given the opportunity to manage the side this season obviously it was a huge honour for me to do so.
“The fact we've managed promotion back to Division 1 at the first time of trying, as league champions and to win the South Cards Cup is obviously something that will stay with me forever.
“To bring those two trophies back to Parc Emlyn has been an incredible achievement by all involved at the club, and to the players.
“For everyone who's worn the badge this season I'm so proud of each and everyone of them.
“Majority have been new to the club however it's been clear to see how much playing for the club has meant to you all.
“It hasn't always been plain sailing, but we've got there in the end.”
Felinfach ran out 2-0 winners against Crymych in Division One with second half goals by Rhys Williams and Cameron Miles whilst Dewi Stars produced an impressive display to win 4-1 at Crannog.
It was honours even at the break after Andrii Solyliak cancelled out an early strike by Stars’ Rhodri Edwards.
The visitors bossed after the turnaround and were rewarded with strikes by substitute Rupert Geddes (2) and Ryan Busby.
In Division Three, champions Lampeter Town Reserves were presented with the trophy but were beaten 3-2 by Cardigan Town Reserves 3-2.
The hosts were leading 2-1 through Daniel Morgans and Gethin Hunter, Callum Davies with the goal in between.
Davies bagged his brace on the hour before Alecs Davies’ winner 10 minutes later.