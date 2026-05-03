TYWYN Bryncrug Reserves are aiming to finish the season on a high after securing two big wins. They booked a place in the Len and Julia Newman Trophy final with a 2-0 win over Llanilar Reserves on Wednesday evening, before beating Cediwaid Aberystwyth 5-3 in a Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League clash on Saturday.

Ben Holt scored twice in midweek to set up a final against Penparcau at Bow Street’s Cae Piod on Wednesday (6 May) with a 6.30pm kick-off. Penparcau beat Talybont 5-1 in their semi-final through Rhydian Lewis, Harley Lawton, Matthew Davies (2) and Gytis Pivnickas.

It will be a stern test for Tywyn, as Penparcau are league leaders and also reached another final on Saturday. They beat Talybont 4-0 to set up a League Cup showdown with Borth United at Cae Piod on 13 May, with goals from Matthew Davies, Ciaran Evans and Rhydian Lewis (2).