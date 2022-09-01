Nine-man Bala defeated at Connah’s Quay Nomads
Connah’s Quay Nomads 1 Bala Town 0
JD Cymru Premier
The Lakesiders fell to their second defeat of the season at the Deeside Stadium, as a closely fought encounter between the Town and Nomads ended in a 1-0 victory for the hosts.
Despite a spirited performance from the Lakesiders, it just wasn’t enough to bring any points back to Bala, with little to no decisions going the way of the Town.
It was a good start from the Lakesiders, with Lassana Mendes and Luke Wall causing problems on either wings, however it was Ollie Shannon who came closest early on, as a cross from Lassana Mendes came in from the right, yet his effort went down the throat of Andy Firth in goal, and was able to clear the danger.
Following both chances at either end, it took half a chance for the hosts to take the lead. Despite a handball in the build up from a Nomad man, the ball fell to Ryan Stratulis around 30 yards out with Ramsay off his line, and managed to send a brilliant looping effort over our keeper and into the net. There were shouts for handball in the aftermath of the goal, however the referee was having none of it.
The Tranmere loanee looked to double his tally for the night and his side’s advantage when he charged into the box to reach the ball, but his effort cleared the bar thankfully for Ramsay in goal.
Antony Kay went into the book for a rather cynical challenge on Paulo Mendes on the half-way line, making him the first man to enter the book.
Just shy of ten minutes after his yellow, Antony Kay was sent off for an alleged kick on John Disney in the middle of the park, as the number 15 looked to take the ball away from Disney while the Nomads defender was on the floor.
Despite going down to ten men, the Town looked dangerous on the attack with James Davies coming very close to equalising after some superb magic from Mendes down the right touchline, but Davies’ effort just went over the bar from close range.
The Lakesiders ended the match with a flood of attacks as we looked for an equaliser, with James Davies coming close again, but this time Firth was there to block the shot out for a corner.
The resulting corner almost set up Dave Edwards with a spectacular equaliser, although as the ball was headed out, Edwards’ well struck volley ended up going just over the bar.
With the game entering the final few minutes, we were reduced to nine men as Oliver Southern picked up his second yellow for a foul on Harry Franklin despite both players tussling for the ball, Southern’s barge on Franklin ended up in his second yellow card.
The Lakesiders will now look to bounce back from a disappointing evening, on Friday as theytravel to Aberystwyth Town for a 8pm kick off.
