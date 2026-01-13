BALA Town FC have confirmed the signing of young, left‑footed centre‑forward Cameron Ferguson, who joins the Lakesiders following his departure from Flint Town United.
The 22‑year‑old arrives at Maes Tegid with valuable Cymru Premier experience, having featured for both Connah’s Quay Nomads and Flint Town United, making 15 appearances across a season and a half.
Ferguson has also spent time in England and Scotland, developing through the academy systems at Newcastle United U23s and Tranmere Rovers U18s, before gaining senior experience with Forfar Athletic, Forres Mechanics, and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
His arrival adds depth and competition to Bala’s attacking options ahead of a crucial second half of the campaign.
The son of former Everton, Newcastle United and Scotland striker Duncan Ferguson, Cameron has forged his own path through professional environments in Wales and Scotland and now begins a new chapter with Bala Town.
