Bala Town have announced the signing of 24-year-old forward Joe Malkin, who joins the Lakesiders from fellow Cymru Premier side Connah’s Quay Nomads.
Malkin moves to Maes Tegid having spent the last year with the Nomads, making 15 league appearances and scoring on three occasions.
The forward also made eight appearances in domestic cup competitions and scored three times, including a brace in seven minutes against Airbus UK.
He originally made the move to the Cymru Premier after a spell at Nantwich Town, scoring 27 goals in 98 appearances for the Northern Premier Divison side.
Malkin picked up the Northern Premier Division Young Player of the Year in his first season for the Dabbers.
Confirmation of his shirt number will be released in due course.