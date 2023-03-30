NEFYN made a welcome return to winning ways in the Premier Division of the North Wales Coast West League after a disappointing run of three defeats.
Second-from-bottom outfit Amlwch Town were the visitors to Cae’r Delyn on Saturday and, despite their lowly position, the islanders made it a difficult game for the Penwaig.
All the goals came during a four-minute spell midway through the first half with Nefyn’s Arwel Wyn Hughes getting the ball rolling on 22 minutes. Jordan Edney replied from the penalty spot for Amlwch with Ifan Gwilym netting what turned out to be the winner moments later.
In the other game played, a very young Penrhyndeudraeth side with six players from the under 17s, lost heavily at Llanerch-y-Medd.
The islanders surged into a two-goal lead through Jordan Taylor and Hywel Jones before the Cockles missed a great opportunity to reduce the deficit when Reece Evans missed a penalty on 42 minutes.
They made amends moments later when 17-year-old Gwion Davies scored on the stroke of half time but the hosts made sure of the points after the break with Taylor and Jones bagging their braces and Karl Ashworth completing the scoring.
In Division One, Trearddur Bay beat Holyhead Town 15-0 after Ryan Davies gifted them an own goal on 13 minutes.
Asa Thomas (6), Casey Gregg, Sol Williams, Joseph Donovan, Kaine Bentley, Dan McGinness, Mike Edwards, Noel Owen, and Tom Scott were the other goalscorers.
Goals by Matthew Parry, Luke Snape, Luis Teles, Liam Roberts and Dylan Jones gave Arriva a 5-0 win against visitors Gaerwen whilst Bethesda Rovers were held to a 0-0 stalemate at Llanfairpwll.
• Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs battled to get a deserved point at mid-table Llandyrnog United in the North Wales Coast East League Premier Division.
Joseph Dukes-Morgan reduced the deficit for Blaenau on the stroke of half time after David Lawson-Cooke and Osian Audley had given the hosts a two-goal cushion.
Lawson-Cooke bagged his second with a penalty on the hour but Blaenau showed plenty of determination to get back on level terms through Jack Diamond and Ceri Roberts