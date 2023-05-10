PWLLHELI need a point in their last match to guarantee North Wales Coast West Premier Division runners-up spot after they comfortably beat Gwalchmai 4-0 at the Rec on Saturday.
The hosts were two goals to the good through Sol Kempster and Guto Griffith at the break and never looked back.
Martyn Smith increased their tally on 50 minutes with Carl Jones capping a fine team display with a fourth goal five minutes from time.
Pwllheli, who gave a debut to 16-year-old Gethin Pennant, host basement side Pentraeth in their final run out. Were they to lose, Llanberis could beat them to second spot on goal difference.
They were also 4-0 winners against Talysarn Celts on Thursday with goals by Adam Hall, Louis Mcfarlane, Carl Jones and Guto Griffith.
A Dylan Reece Evans strike gave Penrhyndeudraeth the three points against Menai Bridge Tigers on Saturday.
Llanystumdwy were beaten 4-2 at Bethesda Rovers in Division One West after taking the lead through Robert Parry on 11 minutes.
The hosts bounced back to lead at the break through Aaron Davies-Thomas and Kieron Bullock, who went on to complete his hat-trick with strikes on 66 an 71 minutes.
Owen Pritchard pulled one back for the Eifionydd side but it was too little too late.
Blaenau Ffestiniog fell to a 3-0 defeat at Llansannan in the Premier Division East.
Gwion Bibby gave the hosts a two-goal cushion in the first half and struck again deep in added time at the end to claim his hat-trick.