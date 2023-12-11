NEFYN Unedig suffered a painful defeat in the top-of-the-table clash, beaten 4-2 at leaders Gwalchmai who extended their lead over the Penwaig to seven points in the North Wales Coast West Premier.
The islanders flew out of the blocks and were three goals to the good in just 17 minutes courtesy of Kaine Bentley (2) and Marc Evans.
Josh Piper pulled one back on the half hour to give the visitors a fighting chance but Bentley claimed the match ball with his hat-trick strike on 76 minutes.
Llŷr Pennant reduced the arrears deep into stoppage time for Nefyn who will look to bounce back to winning ways on Saturday when they return to Anglesey to take on basement side Amlwch Town.
Penrhyndeudraeth left Treborth pointless on Friday evening but put up a spirted fight against high flyers Menai Bridge Tigers and deserved to take something from the game.
The hosts shaped up as the more dangerous outfit in the opening 45 minutes and took a two-goal lead into the break through Dean Redmond and Callum Thomas.
The Cocklemen needed an early second half goal to give them a confidence boost and they found one, Reece Evans beating home shotstopper Dion Lewis moments after the restart.
They drew level through Cedri Jones with a quarter of an hour to go and momentum on their side but they were hit by a late sucker punch when Callum Davidson netted a late winner for the Tigers.
Only two games survived the weather in West Division One.
Bontnewydd ran out 4-0 winners against visitors Caergybi with goals by Luke Phillips, Shaun Roberts, Cameron Owen and Alex Kalafusz whilst CPD Cefni beat hosts Llanfairpwll 2-1 in an extraordinary game which saw five red cards shown.