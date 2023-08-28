NEFYN United moved up to second in the table with a hard fought 1-0 win at Cemaes Bay on Friday evening.
The decisive moment came early doors when Ifan Jones fired past the islanders’ keeper Daniel Jones after good work by Daniel Roberts on 14 minutes.
Both sides had their chances as the match progressed but Nefyn’s dogged defence ensured they held on to the points and a very good win on Anglesey.
Goals by Kaine Bentley (4), Liam Dhillon gave Gwalchamai a 5-3 win at Llanrug United on Saturday, the hosts replying though Matthew Roberts, Carl Griffiths, and Jamie McDaid (penalty).
Other results: Amlwch Town 3 Menai Bridge Tigers 3; Aberffraw 2 Glantraeth 3.