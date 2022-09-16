North Wales to host UEFA U19 Euro Qualifying Round Tournament
International football will return to the Racecourse in Wrexham later this month when the 2022/23 UEFA #U19EURO Qualifying Round Group 4 tournament is hosted in north Wales.
Cymru will begin the campaign in Nantporth, Bangor on Wednesday, 21 September when they will face Hungary (4pm KO).
On the following Saturday (24 September), Cymru will return to Nantporth where they will face the Republic of Ireland in a 1pm kick-off.
The tournament will then finish at the oldest international football stadium in the world, the Racecourse in Wrexham, where Rob Edwards’ side will face Gibraltar on Tuesday, 27 September (6pm).
The full fixture schedule for the tournament is listed below, with Cymru matches live streamed on the FAW Facebook and YouTube channels.
- Cymru v Hungary – Nantporth, Bangor – 16:00 Wednesday 21 September
- Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar – Denbigh Town FC – 16:00 Wednesday 21 September
- Cymru v Republic of Ireland – Nantporth, Bangor – 13:00 Saturday 24 September
- Hungary v Gibraltar – Denbigh Town FC – Saturday 24 September 13:00
- Cymru v Gibraltar – Racecourse, Wrexham – 18:00 Tuesday 27 September
- Hungary v Republic of Ireland – Nantporth, Bangor – 18:00 Tuesday 27 September
