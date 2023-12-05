A TWO-GOAL defeat at the hands of Cemaes Bay ensured Penrhyndeudraeth’s poor run of results in the North Wales Coast West Premier continued.
The Cocklemen haven’t won a league encounter since the 4-1 victory against Amlwch Town back in mid September.
But this was a decent performance against the high flying islander who are in fourth place six points adrift of leaders Gwalchmai.
The visitors fell behind to a sixth minute strike by Mathew Roberts, his first goal of the campaign.
There was little to choose between the two teams after that with Pen giving as good as they got before substitute Thomas Philp put the result to bed with Bay’s second in stoppage time.
Menai Bridge Tigers had a more comfortable afternoon, 4-0 winners at fellow islanders Aberffraw.
The hosts were still searching for their first win of the campaign going into the match and put up a decent fight in the first half, the Tigers eventually nudging ahead through Sion Hogan five minutes before the break.
Dean Redmond doubled their tally on 50 minutes before Hogan capped a fine display with a couple of goals to claim the match ball on 61 and 79 minutes.
It was a more even affair as Pentraeth headed to mid table Glantraeth.
The visitors took the lead through Cian Taylor on 37 minutes and held on until the break.
Glantraeth equalised courtesy of an Arwel Williams strike on 67 minutes before Anthony Gordon struck the winner with time running out.