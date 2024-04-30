NEFYN Unedig produced the goods in their last home game of the North Wales Coast West League Premier Division campaign with a 2-0 win against Cemaes Bay.
Tomi Evans gave the Penwaig the lead after just three minutes with Osian Jones doubling their tally on the stroke of half time.
The second half was more evenly-matched but Nefyn held on comfortably for the three points.
Penrhyndeudraeth ran riot at Amlwch Town with eight unanswered goals against the bottom-of-the table islanders.
The Cocklemen were dominant throughout and were four goals to the good at the break.
The ever reliable Tom Hughes gave them the lead on 19 minutes and they continued to press.
Amlwch, to their credit, kept them out until the final 10 minutes of the half when the visitors scored a flurry of goals by Deio Hughes, Cai Henshaw and Hughes with his second of the afternoon and 12th of the campaign.
Gwion Davies added to their tally in 49 minutes as the second half followed the same pattern as the first.
Henshaw bagged his brace just after the hour and capped a fine personal and team performance with a couple of late strikes to take his tally to four.
Trearddur Bay, who need one more win to clinch the title, were made to work hard for their 1-0 win at Llanberis, Matt Reynolds with the decisive goal at Ffordd Padarn in the 71st minute.
League top scorer Jamie McDaid took his tally to 43 for the season with Llanrug United’s opening goal against visitors Pentraeth.
Kevin Lloyd and Jonathan Sadler added to their tally before Dylan Jones netted a late consolation goal from the penalty spot for the Anglesey side.
Goals by Paul Rowlands, Sion Hogan, Callum Graves (2) and Kevin Roberts saw Menai Bridge Tigers to a 5-0 win at Llanerch-y-Medd whilst Glantraeth beat Mynydd Llandegai 2-1 after falling behind to an Alwyn Roberts goal.
Luke Winter and Arwel Williams gave the islanders the lead at the break and that’s the way it stayed.
Ian Roberts, Marc Evans, Kaine Bentley and Connor Owen saw Gwalchmai to a 3-1 win against visitors Talysarn Celts who hit back through Jack Usher.
Llanystumdwy kept the pressure on Division One West leaders Bontnewydd with a 2-1 win against visitors CPD Boded.
Llan, who closed the gap at the top to four points, left it late with player manager Sion Parry keeping his composure to slot home a penalty in the closing stages.
Tomos Williams gave the hosts the lead in the 39th minute before Jordan Taylor replied for Boded just before the hour.
Both sides finished with 10 men after the hosts’ Kyle Williams and Boded’s Daniel Owen were red carded.