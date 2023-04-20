PWLLHELI kept the pressure on leaders Bethesda Athletic with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Menai Bridge Tigers on Friday.
Carl Jones gave the visitors the early advantage with a goal on 14 minutes and they saw the half out without too many concerns.
Callum Graves equalised for the islanders just before the hour but Sol Kempster fired past home keeper Dion Lewis 10 minutes later to secure the points after good work by Martyn Smith.
Nefyn United won by the same margin the following day against visitors Mynydd Llandegai after falling behind to an Osian Jones strike on 20 minutes.
The Penwaig were back on level terms through Rhys Williams 10 minutes later with Ifan Jones netting the winner in the closing stages.
Meilir Edwards fired Penrhyndeudraeth’s winner on 55 minutes as they also ran out 2-1 winners at Aberffraw.
The Cockles took the lead through Reece Evans in first half stoppage time with Alan Williams replying for the islanders early in the second half.
Other results: Bethesda Athletic 4 Gwalchmai 1; Glantraeth 4 Amlwch Town 0; Llanberis 3 Talysarn Celts 1; Llanrug United 3 Llanerchymedd 1; Llanberis 3 Menai Bridge Tigers 5.