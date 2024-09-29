ABERYSTWYTH Town fell to an unprecedented seventh JD Cymru Premier defeat in a row at Barry Town on Friday evening with heartbreaker Ollie Hulbert scoring an 85th minute winner on a chilly night on the South Wales coast.
The game started with two noisy sets of supporters creating a good atmosphere, however it was Barry who started brightly and created a number of opportunities.
Hulbert fired over the bar early on after intercepting the ball, then Robbie Wilmott sent a free kick also over.
Rico Patterson set up John Owen who fired just wide for Aber, but back came the hosts.
Dave Jones turned over a Hulbert cross, then touched over a free header from Sam Snaith, then down the other end Niall Flint burst through and brought a save out of Luc Rees, and Christoph Aziamale did the same from the right flank with a stinging effort.
Jones made another save at his near post, Snaith headed over, and Jones denied Ben Margetson next with chances coming in quick succession.
Flint sent a curler wide but then Hulbert again went very close with Aber hanging on.
Elliot Richards was denied by the astonishing Jones, and Snaith fired over for wasteful Barry, only for Aber to create a few late chances: Iwan Lewis had a low shot touched round the post, Devon Torry curled wide and effervescent Frankie Ealing played a one two with Aziamale but just failed to connect in the six yard box, and a very entertaining half somehow ended goalless.
Into the second half and Aber had some territorial pressure without creating too much, then Jones made yet another superb point blank save, before Callum Sainty headed wide.
Jones then saved Keenan Patten’s volley, and made yet another double save from Patten then Snaith.
Barry’s Richards sent a shot over the bar, and in response Aziamale had a shot from the left saved by Rees, but when Margetson headed over it looked like Aber might cling on – however with just five minutes to go Hulbert’s initial effort rebounded off the post and he snaffled up the second chance to break Aber hearts, not for the first time.
Louis Bradford glanced an injury time header wide from Ealing’s delivery, and that was that, with Barry’s victory surely deserved over the balance of chances.
The visitors were indebted to an inspired performance from goalkeeper Dave Jones, who kept them in the game for all but the last five minutes, but Barry were good value for the win and Anthony Williams’ men must improve to get anything from another tough away date on Friday evening at Connah’s Quay.