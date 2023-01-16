Over £1,000 was raised for Hywel Dda Health Charities in memory of Kevin 'Bones' Jenkins during Aberystwyth Town Women's 2-0 win against Wrexham AFC Women at Park Avenue yesterday.
Kev's daughter Amy Jenkins was made captain for the day and showed her strength to score the opening goal to help the Seasiders to their second semi-final of the season with a 2-0 win in the Genero Adran Trophy.
There was a good turnout for the match dedicated to Bones, the chairman of Penrhyncoch and a popular and well respected member of the football community in Aberystwyth, the county of Ceredigion and Wales as a whole.
And the fans dug deep to fill the collection buckets at Park Avenue to donate generously to thank the Hywed Dda team who cared for Bones.
A goalkeeper during his playing days, Bones was a former Aberystwyth Town Women coach.
To donate go click here and note that you would like your donation to be used to support the district nurses and Ystwyth Surgery equipment fund.
Hundreds of messages were posted online following the news of his death including one from Guilsfield FC: "Such sad news. Bones - a true football man who gave his all for his club and community. He was always a welcoming face at Car Baker, with time for a chat before and especially after a game. We will miss him on our visits.
"Our deepest condolences to Debbie and family and friends."