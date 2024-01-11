ABERYSTWYTH Town have thanked loan players Harry Owen and Luca Hogan for their efforts after they were recalled by Connah's Quay Nomads with immediate effect this week.
Owen made a big impression at centre half for the Black and Greens, scoring twice in 21 appearances, at home to Caernarfon Town and Haverfordwest County.
Hogan also made an impact from wide or up front, and his high point in 17 games was probably scoring a super curler against Bala Town in November, also at Park Avenue.
The club has thanked them for their efforts and wishes them all the best for the future.