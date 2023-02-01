Dolgellau Athletic 5 Waterloo Rovers 1
CWFA Senior Challenge Cup
LESS than 24 hours after suffering a heavy 5-0 defeat in the league, Dolgellau made amends with a convincing 5-1 win which featured a home debut hat-trick for recent signing Callum Page.
With quite a few rotations, due to the league game on Saturday, it was an opportunity for many players to come in to make an impression, and credit to them they certainly did that.
It was an important victory to get the Wasps back on track after a dismal run with their last three pointer a 3-0 win at the Marian against Corwen at the end of October.
And there were five good goals for the home faithful to enjoy – the hat-trick by the recent recruit from Machynlleth, Page, a goal by player manager Owain Williams and a first goal for the first team by Tom Lloyd.
Man-of-the-match Page said: "“Great result and reaction from Saturday. Also a great reaction after going a goal down at the start of the game.
"Very happy to get off the mark for Dol and to get my first hat-trick on my home debut. Looking forward to progress as a team.”
There was also a first appearance at senior level for 16-year-old Jayden Roberts who has made the step up from junior football.
They suffered an early setback though when the unlucky Joey Jones turned the ball into the back of his own net on 13 minutes.
Player manager Williams set the tone for a comeback with the equaliser six minutes later with Page putting the hosts ahead from the penalty spot just after the half hour.
He went on to notch his hat-trick with goals on 47 and 74 minutes with Lloyd completing the rout in the closing stages.
Manager Williams said: "It was great to get a result and an all-important win.
"It has been a challenging week bearing in mind that this was our third game in five days.
"Lots of positives to take out of the game and huge credit must be given to the players for their dedication.
"Many of the players who stepped up must be praised, especially those who do not have much experience of playing for the first team.
"Congratulations to Callum on his hat-trick, to Tom on his first goal and to Jayden on his first appearance for the team."
In the other tie played, Llanidloes Town were 6-0 winners at Four Crosses with goals by Elliot Jones, Jack Orbell, Andrew Evans (3) and Rhys Hesden.