Aberystwyth Town 1 Barry Town 2
JD Cymru Premier Conference
ABERYSTWYTH suffered a harsh result against Play Off Conference leaders Barry Town United in a game which they did enough to did enough to deserve at least a point at Park Avenue on Friday evening.
The hosts showed improvement on the previous home game with an impressive high press which yielded chances.
After an early save from Dave Jones to deny Mike George, Johnny Evans hit the side netting from the right side, almost sneaked in on a back header from Callum Sainty, then again tested Liam Armstrong in the visiting goal.
Niall Flint then pulled off a nice trick but had his shot blocked, with the hosts on top.
Home keeper Jones then when down with a knee injury and was replaced by Seb Osment in the home goal, but the new stopper didn’t have save to make before the break.
Antonio Corbisiero’s men continued to press after the break with Flint seeing a shot deflected wide, but then Barry mounted a quick breakaway and Ollie Hulbert careered down the left wing before chipping Osment, and Barry had a lead with their second shot on target of the game.
This brutal strike turned the game: Osment denied Hulbert soon afterwards down low, Ben Davies pulled off a big block and Louis Bradford and Elliot Scotcher were working hard at the back to keep Aber in it.
However with 20 minutes left a mix up at the back allowed Patten in down the right flank, and he knocked in the killer second.
Back came the hosts however: Evans won a corner which was cleared, Flint had a shot from distance saved at the second attempt by Armstrong with Evans hovering, then a great move from the hosts saw Zac Hartley cross from the left, Evans cut the ball back across at the far post for the onrushing Jack Thorn to side foot home a classy finish and get the Seasiders back in it.
It was now all Aber: Flint had another attempt cleared for a corner and a late free kick from sub Alex Darlington curled across goal somehow evading everyone.
Sam Snaith curled wide for Barry, then in injury time Aber had a huge shout for handball in the area denied, Hartley sent in a dangerous cross which couldn’t be finished, Evans tapped a ball back to the keeper and Darlington again sent in a dangerous free kick which fell agonisingly past the far post, and the game was won for Barry.
Aber will now hope to maintain this level of performance next Saturday away to Briton Ferry, as they attempt to play themselves back into the running for Cymru Premier survival.