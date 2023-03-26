Porthmadog 2 Penrhyncoch 1
JD Cymru North
PORTHMADOG have secured their place in the JD Cymru North next season after a hard-fought win against visitors Penrhyncoch.
Victories at the Traeth have been hard to come by for Port during a difficult campaign back at this level.
But the priority at the start of the campaign was to stay in tier two and that has now been achieved.
Port manager Craig Papirnyk said: “We’ve come under some criticism, rightly so in terms of the results that we’ve picked up in more recent games particularly since the turn of the year.
“However, you’ve got to be clear with the objective, which was simply to stay in this league and today we’ve done that with two games to go.
“I’m really pleased, I’m really proud of the players. They’ve stepped up and got us over the line
“We can continue now to build as we are doing. That’s my main point, we’re looking to develop this team, this squad and this club back to belonging at this level.
“That doesn’t come easy, it comes with time, it comes with patience and a lot of hard work.
“I feel that we are on the right path now and I’m made up for the club, its hardworking volunteers and the supporters.”
Penrhyncoch, who are fighting for survival near the bottom of the table, created the first chance, veteran Geoff Kellaway volleying over the bar from a decent position.
But the brightest moments in a scrappy first half were fashioned by the hosts with the lively Alex Boss slamming an effort against the bar after a clever lay-off by Meilir Williams, Stuart Rogers firing too close to keeper Oliver Fairbrother after racing clear, and Cai Jones clearing the bar from close range.
However, the Roosters still offered a threat on the counter and it took a good save by Morgan Jones to deny Kellaway.
At the other end, Boss and Cian Pritchard went close before Port made the breakthrough on 41 minutes, Rogers with a low finish into the bottom corner after the visitors failed to deal with a looping cross into the area.
But the home faithful were shocked when Pen hit back in stoppage time, young striker Dan Owen with a clinical finish after a cheeky back heel by Kellaway.
Boosted by that late breakthrough, the visitors continued to impress after the turnaround with Josh Shaw denied by the woodwork and a follow-up effort well saved by Jones.
The match was in the balance but the hosts kept their patience and nudged ahead again on the hour, substitute Gerwyn Williams with a close range finish after an excellent move involving Nathan Williams, Josh Banks and Stuart Rogers.
Gerwyn Williams nearly bagged his brace and a Gruff Ellis effort was gathered by Fairbrother as Port pushed for a killer third goal.
There were also anxious moments at the other end, but Port held on for the win and will look to build on this when they head to Gresford Athletic for their penultimate match of the season on Good Friday, 7 April.