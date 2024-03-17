ABERYSTWYTH Town player Jonathan Evans has had a weekend to remember after performing heroics on the pitch and then taking part in a charity three-peaks hike.
Johnny came off the bench to replace sent off keeper Oliver Basey and made an instant impact with a penalty save before heading off with a fundraising group to the peaks of Snowdon, Cader Idris and Pen y Fan.
He said: “In terms of the save it was just a case of, we had no keeper on the bench and Taff (the manager) turned around and said who’s going to go in goal?
“Nobody said anything and just looked at each other, so I said give me the gloves and I’ll go and save the penalty now while laughing thinking there’s no way they will let me go in goal.
“And he said right okay your in, and the rest is history!”
Johnny and former Aber Town Women captain Aber’s Kelly Thomas then joined a group to take on the 7,657ft three peaks challenge.
The hike was organised by Felinfach Cattlestrength gym owners Rhys and Katie Jones to raise awareness for Down Syndrome and raise money for Central Wales Down Syndrome Support Group. Their son Harri has Down Syndrome.
Donations are expected to exceed a remarkable £9,000 and you can give by going their JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/katie-evans-178