Penalty shoot-out heartache for Bow Street against Cardigan
By Dylan Halliday | Sports editor |
Thursday 24th November 2022 9:00 am
A solid tackle during Bow Street Reserves' defeat (Bev Hemmings )
BOW Street bowed out of the Emrys Morgan Cup at the fourth round stage following a tense penalty shoot-out.
After a goalless first half visitors Cardigan Town took the lead through Jordan Griffiths on 51 minutes with Dylan James equalising for Street just after the hour.
Iestyn Evans converted the winning penalty for Town, who won the shoot-out 5-4
In the other tie played goals by Joshua Grota and Cory Leonard Davies gave Llechryd a 2-1 win against visitors Kerry who had taken the lead through Daryl McWatt.
