BORTH & Ynyslas Golf Club hosted the Pedagogues Society for their second visit on Wednesday, 22 October.
The members of the society, which is made up of teachers, former teachers and others who have been involved in education, came from all over Britain led by Dai Bader formally from Newport but now living in Surrey. The trip was organised by Richard Knight.
The society included a group of talented golfers with six of the 14 playing off single figures.
Played in favourable conditions and on an excellent course, the Borth team put up a brave fight and the matches were close but the Pedagogues were too strong and won the match by 4½ to 2½.
Following their visit last year the Pedagogues commissioned a trophy which will be played for each year.
This was presented to the president of the Pedagogues Society, Dai Bader, by Borth captain Harri Jones.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.