Penparcau football club would like to thank Cllr Shelley Childs and his auntie Menna Field who have donated a ride-on mower to help maintain the Min-y-Ddol football pitch. Pictured is chairman Dave Leigh and Cllr Childs accepting a token of appreciation for his auntie.
By Dylan Halliday | Sports editor |
Sunday 15th September 2024 8:30 am
Dave Leigh (right) with Selley Childs (Supplied)
