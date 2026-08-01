PENPARCAU FC have thanked their tracksuit sponsors, The Cambrian and Cutting Edge Painting and Decorating.

They posted: “A special mention to Jayne from The Cambrian and Paul from Cutting Edge for your incredible generosity—your support means a great deal to everyone at the club.

“We’d also like to extend our thanks to Gary at Ffigar Sports for supplying and expertly embroidering the tracksuits—top quality service all round.”