PENPARCAU FC have thanked their tracksuit sponsors, The Cambrian and Cutting Edge Painting and Decorating.
They posted: “A special mention to Jayne from The Cambrian and Paul from Cutting Edge for your incredible generosity—your support means a great deal to everyone at the club.
“We’d also like to extend our thanks to Gary at Ffigar Sports for supplying and expertly embroidering the tracksuits—top quality service all round.”
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