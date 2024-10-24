PENPARCAU FC have thanked Castlemead Group for sponsoring their youth teams with fifty children receiving a match day jumper and training shirt.
They join a list of club sponsors: Gofal Ystwyth Care Ltd - Whitestars U11s; Chip Box 4 of Aberystwyth - Panthers U13; Resonate Event Management - Wanderers U9s; JS Construction - Tigers U11s; Siop Talybont, Thatch Hairdresser and 7s Taxi all sponsoring Bluebirds U13; Jago Hair salon - youth team winter Jackets.
Establishing a junior squad is no easy task financially and the club is grateful to the companies for supporting them.